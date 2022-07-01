Scattered showers & storms may impact holiday travel plans

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

It’s the holiday weekend, and many of you plan to travel. If you will be traveling across the South, scattered showers & storms are expected daily through July 4th...mainly in the afternoon / evening. So, make sure to pack your rain gear and patience if your plans include a road trip because some downpours may find you. Thankfully, the risk for severe storms across the South is low, but isolated severe storms (for damaging wind) may be possible.

Take heed to the local flags that are posted at the area beaches, but the risk for rip currents will range from low to moderate. Highs from Destin to Gulf Port will range from the mid-upper 80s.

Locally, again, daily rain chances are expected with highs hovering near 90 degrees through July 4th. No day looks to be a wash-out, but up to 1″ of rain is possible daily IF your area gets a slow moving storm (or rain moving over the same area). Rain-cooled air can bring relief from the hot & muggy weather...knocking temps down from 90s to 70s quickly if your area gets a downpour.

Tracking the Tropics

Tropical Storm Bonnie formed on Friday morning, and it’ll bring direct impacts to portions of Central America Friday night through Saturday morning before moving into the Pacific Ocean.

