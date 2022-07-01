Advertisement

Teacher pay raises went into effect Friday

Landmark pay raises for teachers took effect Friday in Mississippi.
Landmark pay raises for teachers took effect Friday in Mississippi.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Potential game-changing pay raises for teachers went into effect Friday.

Gov. Tate Reeves signed a bill in March authorizing the largest pay raise in a generation for the state’s public school teachers, long among the lowest-paid in the nation.

House Bill 530 became law July 1.

Teachers will receive average increase of about $5,100 — a jump of more than 10 percent over their current pay.

Starting teacher pay will increase from $37,123 to $41,638, putting Mississippi above the southeastern and national averages.

