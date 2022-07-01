Advertisement

Topgolf competitor GolfSuites coming to City of Madison

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Topgolf competitor GolfSuites has set its sights on the City of Madison.

The year-round entertainment facility is said to be opening early next year, with their ground breaking taking place “soon.” It will be located near I-55 and Parkway East.

According to their website, GolfSuites venues feature “high-tech gamified golf, outdoor climate-controlled suites, handcrafted cocktail and dining menus, live entertainment, and spaces for both social and corporate functions.”

GolfSuites Chairman and CEO Jerry Ellenburg says GolfSuites differentiates itself from other competitors, like Topgolf, by being “more golf-centric,” explaining that the company uses real golf balls, longer ranges and users have the ability to take golf lessons at their locations.

GolfSuites, he says, is better for “serious golfers.”

GolfSuites currently has locations in Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana. The Madison site will be their fourth location.

For more information on GolfSuites, click here.

