Tropical Storm Bonnie Formed Friday Morning

What was Potential Tropical Cyclone #2 was able to organize into a tropical cyclone on Friday morning...becoming Tropical Storm Bonnie.

For a while, this system had a hard time organizing, and its proximity to land played a big part in that. However, hurricane hunters were finally able to find a closed circulation...hence Bonnie was born over the SW Caribbean Sea. Regardless, this system still brought tropical storm conditions to parts of the Lesser Antilles and the ABC islands. Now, as an official tropical storm, it’s expected to bring direct impacts to portions of Central America mainly Friday evening through Saturday morning.

The main countries that will experience impacts will be parts of Nicaragua and Costa Rica. Tropical storm force winds are expected along with rounds of heavy rain. Flash Flooding is a big threat along with the potential for mud slides.

Bonnie is expected move into the Pacific Ocean by Saturday afternoon.

