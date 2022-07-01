Advertisement

Unveiling of the newest Jimmie Rodgers mural

By Ross McLeod
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Thursday, artists unveiled the newest Jimmie Rodgers mural to the city of Meridian.  There was live music from Britt Gully, Lach Thornton, and Hannah Whately. Food and drinks were also served for people to enjoy while admiring the new colorful addition to the city.  Honoring the founder of country music this Jimmie Rodgers mural has a special touch that makes it stand out from all of the other murals around town.

“The augmented reality part of the mural is where you can actually take the QR code and scan it with your phone and if you have an iPhone it will actually pull up an image of the mural and what you do is you’ll take your phone and put it over the mural and then the mural itself will come to life and begin animating,” said mural designer, Daniel Ethridge.

The artists are looking forward to using this new feature to try many different things, allowing the community to stay involved with local art.

