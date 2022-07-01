West AlabamaWorks! hiring fair coming to Sumter County

LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - West AlabamaWorks! has partnered with the City of Livingston and the Sumter County Chamber of Commerce to host a hiring event Thursday, July 14, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Livingston Civic Center, 101 Country Club Road.

“If you need a job or if you know of someone who is pursuing a job, please come out to the hiring fair. We have been working closely with business and industry, especially those participating in the Job Fair, to close the job shortage gap and to provide training and skills for those workers who need it,” said Banks E. Gordy, executive director of the Sumter County Chamber of Commerce. “West AlabamaWorks! has been a great partner and excellent resource. We are excited to be able to work with them to bring this much needed event to Sumter County.”

One hundred ninety-six people were recently connected with open positions through career connect from hiring tours in Greene, Hale and Marengo counties.

These targeted hiring events offer job seekers the opportunity to find out more about local and regional companies while making personal connections with prospective employers and interviewing on the spot.

Industry partners include Prystup Packaging Products, Peco, Coastal Industrial Contractors, Coral Industries, GD Copper, Alabama Department of Human Resources, Whitfield Regional Hospital, DCH Health System, ARD Logistics, Phifer Incorporated, Love’s and Speedco Truck Care and additional employers listed here.

There will be a variety of jobs from entry level jobs to upper-level positions. Candidates may learn about openings in manufacturing, construction, food service, and more. The jobs range from full-time and part-time positions.

This will be a come-and-go event and is free and open to the public. Job seekers are encouraged to bring copies of their resume, although not required.

