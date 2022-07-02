20th annual Marcus Campbell Future Stars Camp

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - For 20 years Marcus Campbell has put on a free basketball camp to connect with the youth.

This year at Sumter Central High School the former local basketball star was joined by guest speakers and coached to not only polish the basketball skills of the kids but also help them become better-rounded human beings.

“It’s all about teaching kids to come in and have fun, work on fundamentals of the game,” Sumter County coaching legend, Johnny Patrick, said. “Also teaching about discipline, commitment, attitude. teaching all those different areas so kids can develop those skills and help them in everyday life.”

