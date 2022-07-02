Father of fallen Bibb County deputy remains proud of his son

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Family, friends, and neighbors of Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputy Brad Johnson honored his life on July 1 at a remembrance event dedicated to his service and sacrifice.

Many from the community came out to show their respects for the fallen officer and write notes of appreciation.

A banner was printed out with photos of the deputy and sticky notes were provided so people could leave thoughts, prayers, and really anything on their heart.

Dozens showed up to the Centreville square sharing memories and swapping stories about the beloved deputy.

In addition to several pastors, Johnson’s father and grandfather spoke to the crowd.

Steven Johnson, his dad, shared how incredibly proud he was of his son.

“Bradley enjoyed what he did and he did it to his full capabilities and he would not hesitate and wouldn’t hesitate to go right back out there and go do the whole thing again,” he said. “He is just a different breed of person.”

Steven shared that even after his son’s death, he is learning more about the incredible person he was.

“He is just beyond belief of what he has done and reached so many lives. I’ve heard different things over the last few days that I really didn’t even know, how he not only arrested folks but actually helped them to recover from their ways.”

Deputy Johnson was loved by his family, friends, and community. They say he, along with his service and sacrifice, won’t be forgotten.

