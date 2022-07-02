Advertisement

Fireworks prices high as inflation continues to soar

Coast Fireworks in Ocean Springs has been in business for nearly six decades. Holiday shopping picked up Friday, with steady sales all day.
By Amber Spradley
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - You can expect to shell out a little more this year for your favorite explosives.

With inflation at a new four-decade high, consumer prices continue to rise. That includes the price of fireworks.

“It’s just like everybody else, you know,” Coast Fireworks President Leonard Cooper told WLOX. “It’s a little bit of supply and demand, getting it into the country. You know, we’re paying the import shipping. We’re also paying inside the United States trucking shipping. And it’s just, you know, kinda starting to snowball.”

Cooper said holiday shopping at his store picked up Friday, with steady sales all day.

He anticipates staying busy all weekend, despite the higher price tags.

“We’ve tried to keep them as low as we can for people,” he said. “They went up a little bit, but it’s nothing overwhelming. You know, there might have been maybe a 10% increase on certain items.”

Volcano-type fountains, family pack assortments, smoke balls and sparklers are among some of the most popular items at Cooper’s store this year.

He encourages shoppers to read all packaging labels before discharging fireworks.

