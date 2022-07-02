Advertisement

Hotels prepare for a busy Fourth of July weekend

Centennial Plaza is filled with tourists this Fourth of July weekend.
Centennial Plaza is filled with tourists this Fourth of July weekend.(WLOX)
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Centennial Plaza staff members are getting ready for a busy Fourth of July weekend.

The hotel lures in tourists from all over the United States. Pool manager Mason Cummings said it’s usually fully booked due to the kid friendly water park.

“This weekend we are projected to be full. One hundred percent occupancy, so we are probably going to be looking at a couple hundred, three, four hundred people, so they are going to be pretty enthusiastic, " Cummings said.

Ciara Morgan travels from south Louisiana every year for the Fourth of July for a celebration that never gets old.

“There is so much room. There’s a lot of people here, but we have so much space, everyone is spaced out you are not too crowded,” Morgan said.

Hotel staff are used to seeing a spike in tourist arrivals this time of year.

“It is an exciting experience. Parents love it. Kids love it. Guests of all ages love it. They come out, they relax, as you can see behind us is the wet bar where people can swim up to and have a good time,” Cummings said.

While several people come to the coast to celebrate, some are looking forward to leaving town. Gabe Granier said his family is spending the holiday outside of town.

“They are supposed to have a firework show. We are going to Branson, Missouri. They are supposed to have a firework show,” Granier said.

This is only the start of a busy season for hotels on the Gulf Coast. Centennial Plaza staff said the Fourth of July Weekend usually kicks off a summer full of tourists.

