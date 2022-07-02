Kemp Alderman comes home and celebrates with Decatur

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - College World Series Champ and local baseball star Kemp Alderman made a special visit Friday.

Alderman was signing autographs and meeting fans at the school where he got his start, Newton County Academy.

Alderman hit for .275 with 9 RBIs and two homers to earn himself not only the ring but a spot on the all-tournament team, but, he still has a special place in his heart for home.

“It’s just awesome to see that you can come home to small-town Decatur, Mississippi and you’ve got a lot of fans a lot of people rooting for you,” Alderman said. “There’s some people on my team that go back home and it’s just another day. But, I come back home and the people I’ve known a long time are always rooting for me, making it a special day for me.”

Alderman is making the most of his time at home before he reports to summer ball next week.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.