Knife assault at Sanderson Farms ends with arrest, life-threatening injuries

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Flowood police have arrested a Sanderson Farms employee after an altercation involving a knife Saturday morning.

The Flowood Police Department says Lawrence Charles Gibson of Brandon is charged with aggravated assault.

Investigators say an altercation broke out between Gibson and a coworker around 5 a.m. on Saturday.

The two Sanderson Farms employees got into a “knifing altercation that left one employee with life-threatening injuries and the other arrested for aggravated assault,” FPD said.

Police say Sanderson Farms security had already separated the two employees before officers arrived.

Gibson is in the Rankin County jail under a $1 million bond.

The victim, who suffered serious injuries, has not been identified.

“The Flowood Police Department would like to thank Sanderson Farms for their quick response in securing Gibson and getting their injured employee the much needed medical help,” FPD said in an online statement. “We would also like to ask everyone to join us in praying for the victim and his family as he continues to fight for his life.”

