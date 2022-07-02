Advertisement

Knife assault at Sanderson Farms ends with arrest, life-threatening injuries

Lawrence Charles Gibson
Lawrence Charles Gibson(Flowood Police Department)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Flowood police have arrested a Sanderson Farms employee after an altercation involving a knife Saturday morning.

The Flowood Police Department says Lawrence Charles Gibson of Brandon is charged with aggravated assault.

Investigators say an altercation broke out between Gibson and a coworker around 5 a.m. on Saturday.

The two Sanderson Farms employees got into a “knifing altercation that left one employee with life-threatening injuries and the other arrested for aggravated assault,” FPD said.

Police say Sanderson Farms security had already separated the two employees before officers arrived.

Gibson is in the Rankin County jail under a $1 million bond.

The victim, who suffered serious injuries, has not been identified.

“The Flowood Police Department would like to thank Sanderson Farms for their quick response in securing Gibson and getting their injured employee the much needed medical help,” FPD said in an online statement. “We would also like to ask everyone to join us in praying for the victim and his family as he continues to fight for his life.”

The Flowood Police Department has arrested Lawrence Charles Gibson of Brandon for Aggravated Assault. Around 5 a.m. on...

Posted by Flowood Police Department on Saturday, July 2, 2022

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several new laws are taking effect in Mississippi Friday, July 1, which is also the first day...
Mississippi new laws take effect July 1
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 30, 2022
(L) Josh Miller | (R) Dillon Heffker
Miss. sheriff says inmates planned filmed attack on deputies, threatened female guard
Lance Storz is in custody, facing several charges after a barricade situation Thursday in...
Mass shooting that killed 3 officers, police K-9 in Kentucky was planned, sheriff says
Deputy Brad Johnson
‘Brad Johnson was a hero’: Bibb Co. Sheriff’s deputy shot in line of duty dies

Latest News

Crimenet 07_04_22
Police: Two dead after murder-suicide in D’Iberville
Sports - July 1, 2022
Photos of Deputy Brad Johnson adorn a poster to honor the fallen hero.
Father of fallen Bibb County deputy remains proud of his son