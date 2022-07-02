Advertisement

The MAX hosts a Christmas in July event for First Saturday

Christmas in July
Christmas in July(WTOK)
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in July.

The MAX hosted a Christmas in July event as a part of their 1st Saturday events. Parents and children could participate in many family-friendly activities like creating chalk pastel fireworks. Christmas cookies, popcorn, lemonade, and water were also available. Children were also able to play lawn games and listen to some Christmas tunes in the courtyard. Parents saw the day as a fun way to beat the summer heat.

General admission was also discounted for the day. Adults paid $5, children ages 6-17 paid $1, and children 5 and under entered the museum free of charge.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several new laws are taking effect in Mississippi Friday, July 1, which is also the first day...
Mississippi new laws take effect July 1
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 30, 2022
(L) Josh Miller | (R) Dillon Heffker
Miss. sheriff says inmates planned filmed attack on deputies, threatened female guard
Lance Storz is in custody, facing several charges after a barricade situation Thursday in...
Mass shooting that killed 3 officers, police K-9 in Kentucky was planned, sheriff says
Deputy Brad Johnson
‘Brad Johnson was a hero’: Bibb Co. Sheriff’s deputy shot in line of duty dies

Latest News

Tow truck dedicated to the memory of fallen tow truck operator
Fallen tow truck operator honored on son’s tow truck
Butler storm shelter
Butler completes new storm shelter
gas price sign
Americans For Prosperity lowers gas prices briefly in Forest
Group of students in FBLA
Kemper County High School FBLA is headed to Chicago for its national conference