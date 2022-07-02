The MAX hosts a Christmas in July event for First Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in July.

The MAX hosted a Christmas in July event as a part of their 1st Saturday events. Parents and children could participate in many family-friendly activities like creating chalk pastel fireworks. Christmas cookies, popcorn, lemonade, and water were also available. Children were also able to play lawn games and listen to some Christmas tunes in the courtyard. Parents saw the day as a fun way to beat the summer heat.

We didn’t expect to see Santa today but he’s here and he’s in a great Hawaiian t-shirt and he’s been a lot of fun for my kids. He’s already asked what they want for Christmas this year.

General admission was also discounted for the day. Adults paid $5, children ages 6-17 paid $1, and children 5 and under entered the museum free of charge.

