Advertisement

Police find 166,000 fentanyl pills stuffed inside spare tire

Police found 166,000 fentanyl pills hidden inside the tire.
Police found 166,000 fentanyl pills hidden inside the tire.(Phoenix Police Department)
By Alexis Cortez and Gray News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 12:49 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX, A.Z. (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - Phoenix police got quite the surprise during a drug bust on Wednesday.

Officers were working an illegal drug investigation near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road when they pried open a spare tire, revealing bags of pills stuffed inside.

Police say 166,000 fentanyl pills total were found hidden inside the tire.

20-year-old Alexa Magana was arrested in connection to the crime.

Magana was booked for possession and transportation of narcotic drugs for sale.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Alexa Magana, 20, was booked for possession and transportation of narcotic drugs for sale.
Alexa Magana, 20, was booked for possession and transportation of narcotic drugs for sale.(MCSO)

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meridian Police Department said C. J. McLelland turned himself in Thursday morning.
Murder suspect surrenders to police
Several new laws are taking effect in Mississippi Friday, July 1, which is also the first day...
Mississippi new laws take effect July 1
The Meridian School Board announced its plans for the Carver Middle School building in a...
MPSD announces plans for Carver Middle School to be new Central Office
Deputy Brad Johnson
‘Brad Johnson was a hero’: Bibb Co. Sheriff’s deputy shot in line of duty dies
WTOK Singing
School janitor has unexpected talent

Latest News

Crimenet 07_04_22
FILE PHOTO - An order by a Houston judge earlier this week had reassured some clinics they...
Texas Supreme Court blocks order that resumed abortions
Sports - July 1, 2022
Tim Turcotte, owner of Esan Thai Eastport in Southeast Portland, found his window on the roof...
Portland food cart owner searching for help after thieves break in