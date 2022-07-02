Advertisement

Police: Two dead after murder-suicide in D’Iberville

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 9:01 AM CDT
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Police are investigating what they call a murder-suicide after two men were found dead Saturday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., police responded to Reno’s Sports Pub in D’Iberville after receiving reports of gun fire. When officers arrived, they found two dead men, both suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Officers were able to identify witnesses and recover surveillance video.

After an initial investigation, authorities determined that one man was the victim of a homicide and then the suspect committed suicide.

Police said the motive is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the D’Iberville Police Department at 228-396-4252 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

