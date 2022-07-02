Rainy holiday weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -It’s the holiday weekend and as many of you plan to travel don’t forget the rain gear as much of the south scattered showers and thunderstorms are going to be the story. The risk for severe storms is very low but local downpours and flash flooding can be a concern in some systems.

The weekend has the same story every day as we will see highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s but with the humidity, feel-like temperatures are going to be 5-10 degrees above that. No day seems to be a total washout but there is a chance for rain almost every day. If your area gets a shower or thunderstorm, it should feel relatively nice as that rain can help get rid of some of the humidity in the area.

4th of July outlook: the high for Monday will be 91 here in Meridian and humidity will be high so feel like temperatures could be almost 10 degrees higher. With the humidity, we also have a chance for some possible showers and thunderstorms in the morning to midafternoon. It looks to stay dry for the evening hours but just in case don’t forget the umbrella.

Tropical Update: Tropical storm bonnie is still moving in the easter Pacific and is expected to become a hurricane by late next week. We also woke up this morning with Tropical Storm Colin off the coast of the Carolinas as it will bring heavy rain and strong winds to that area until it moves out into the Atlantic on Sunday.

