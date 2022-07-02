Southimage Productions opens up new studio

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -For over 20 years pastor Chris Holcombe has been working with artists young and old to give them a chance to record their own music. Today in the city of Lisman, Alabama Southimage Productions opened a new recording studio as pastor Chris looks forward to giving young kids an opportunity to get off the streets and into the studio. Pastor Chris wants to put Lisman on the map as he wants people to be proud to say they are from Lisman.

Pastor Chris stated that “Here in this building, we hope to start doing recordings, we will be recording groups, and local artists as that will be our biggest priority. We are trying to reach the local artists and we will also have classes and workshops and all types of things as it’s a multipurpose building.”

You can start booking now with Southimage Productions on their website at www.southimage.wix.com or by calling 205-742-8743. They hope to be more than just audio and video for the town of Lisman.

