4th of July Outlook

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -4th of July look ahead: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected for your Independence Day and high temperatures will be in the lower 90s. The highest chance for rain in our area will occur in the early afternoon so if you have any plans outside around that time, I’d recommend grabbing a tent or an umbrella. But in good news we should clear up as the sun starts to set so hopefully by the time the fireworks go off, we should be seeing partly cloudy skies with all the rain moving out of our area.

Today we have been seeing stray showers and thunderstorms across most of our area and that is going to be the story for the start of this week as well. Temperatures will be sitting in the lower 90s with a chance of rain almost every day of this week. Humidity and high temps are also something we will want to watch this coming week as we are already under a limited risk for dangerous heat conditions this coming week. Even with the hot temperatures don’t forget your umbrella and rain gear every day because you don’t want to be caught unprepared for a random stray shower.

Tracking the Tropics: We are tracking the Tropics as Tropical Storm Colin formed yesterday and just as fast it formed it quickly dissipated. The former Tropical Storm is now just a remnant low off the coast of the Carolinas bringing rain to that area. Luckily it is now heading out to sea and away from the East Coast and we aren’t expecting any other system to develop in the next five days.

The only system that is active right now is Tropical Storm Bonnie in the Eastern Pacific as it is expected to become a hurricane by tomorrow morning. We will continue tracking Bonnie as it moves out to sea and away from the Mexico coast. There are not any other areas of development in the Eastern Pacific, but we will continue to keep you updated on what’s going on in the Tropics and here at home.

