Boat rentals seeing more business ahead of Fourth of July

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The coastal waterways saw plenty of activity on Saturday as people began their holiday weekends cruising in the Mississippi Sound.

In fact, waterways were so active that according to Dennis Chavers, owner of the new Pink Pontoons of Mississippi, boat rentals are already booked out for Independence Day.

“There’s lots of people fishing up and down the marina here and lots of boats on Deer Island,” said Chavers. “So, everyone’s just having a good time and ready to get out and relax and enjoy the Fourth of July festivities.”

A few pontoons are still available for Sunday.

For more information, you can visit biloxiboatrentals.com.

