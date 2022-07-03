Advertisement

Family offers $5,000 reward in disappearance of missing Mississippi man

Foye Wade Davis
Foye Wade Davis(MBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) — The family of Wade Davis is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to his discovery.

Davis, 77, and his dog, Buddy, were last seen June 22 walking on County Road 343 in Alcorn County.

A seven-day search by ground and air failed to turn up anything that would lead to his location.

“We would like closure to be able to know what happened, or where he is, and if we can help him,” said Sharon Davis Clemmer, his daughter.

Clemmer adds the reward will only be paid if the information provided is valid and leads to Davis.

Anyone with information on where Wade Davis is can call the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 286-5521.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in the Dallas-Fort Worth area say a gunman killed two people and wounded four others,...
Gunman fatally shoots 2, wounds 3 Texas cops, takes own life
City of Meridian set to host Fourth of July Celebration
City of Meridian set to host Fourth of July Celebration
For over 20 years pastor Chris Holcombe has been working with artists young and old to give...
Southimage Productions opens up new studio
Daily Docket 3
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 29, 2022
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report July 1, 2022

Latest News

Thunderstorms Expected Today
Fourth Of July Forecast
University of Alabama implodes Tutwiler Hall on 4th of July
Crimenet 07_04_22
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
Car show held in Meridian