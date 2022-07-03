Tropical Update

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -We are tracking the Tropics as Tropical Storm Colin formed yesterday and just as fast it formed it quickly dissipated. The former Tropical Storm is now just a remnant low off the coast of the Carolinas bringing rain to that area. Luckily it is now heading out to sea and away from the East Coast and we aren’t expecting any other system to develop in the next five days.

The only system that is active right now is Tropical Storm Bonnie in the Eastern Pacific as it is expected to become a hurricane by tomorrow morning. We will continue tracking Bonnie as it moves out to sea and away from the Mexico coast. There are not any other areas of development in the Eastern Pacific, but we will continue to keep you updated on what’s going on in the Tropics and here at home.

