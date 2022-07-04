Advertisement

18-month-old revived after being found unresponsive in swimming pool

Pool Generic
Pool Generic(MGN)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ/Gray News) – A parent revived an 18-month-old boy who almost drowned in Texas Thursday, according to the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office.

KAUZ reports deputies responded to the Iowa Park Clinic around 9:30 a.m.

Witnesses told authorities the toddler was found unresponsive in a swimming pool in the area.

A parent immediately began CPR before taking the boy to the clinic, according to the sheriff’s office. The 18-month-old was then flown to a children’s hospital.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in the Dallas-Fort Worth area say a gunman killed two people and wounded four others,...
Gunman fatally shoots 2, wounds 3 Texas cops, takes own life
City of Meridian set to host Fourth of July Celebration
City of Meridian set to host Fourth of July Celebration
For over 20 years pastor Chris Holcombe has been working with artists young and old to give...
Southimage Productions opens up new studio
Daily Docket 3
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 29, 2022
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report July 1, 2022

Latest News

This image released on Sunday, July 3, 2022, by the Italian National Alpine and Cave Rescue...
Rain hampers search for missing in Italian glacier avalanche
Some people say women's health data can be surveiled since the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Online health data could be used to prosecute abortion, experts say
Some people say women's health data can be surveiled since the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Online health data could be used to monitor pregnancies
Thunderstorms Expected Today
Fourth Of July Forecast