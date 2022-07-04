4th of July fireworks safety

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The sound of fireworks will be ringing throughout our area to celebrate the Fourth of July. Fireworks can be dangerous, so there are important safety tips you should follow to have an enjoyable fireworks experience.

Owner of Tates Fireworks, Jeff Tate said his most important tip is to always have a bucket of water nearby when popping fire fireworks.

“When it comes to fireworks, one of the first things you need to do is have a source of water available. Now we’ve been lucky we’ve had rain come in the last several days. Looks like we have some rain moving in today. That’s great, that’s perfect, but still take some steps such as getting a water hose, getting a bucket of water, or any kind of source of water. Have a plan in case something was to happen,” said Tate.

Closely following the directions provided on the fireworks package is key to being safe. You should also avoid wearing baggy or loose clothing if you plan on handling fireworks.

“Loose-fitting clothing. Don’t want to do that when it comes to fireworks? Anything to try to keep that spark from your skin is what we’re trying to do. If you have a dud, which here at Tates, we guarantee no duds or your money back, but if you do have a dud, do not try to relight that firework. That’s a big no-no, you don’t want to try to do that, and whether it’s a dud or it’s a firework that was ignited properly. You always want to dispose of it after soaking it in water for at least 20 minutes,” said Tate.

We asked shoppers what their family traditions are when celebrating the 4th.

“We come here and always get fireworks, and the family gets together most of the years. We all go to the back or the front of the house for fireworks. The ladies go into the kitchen to start making food, and after we pop fireworks we eat,” said shopper Patince Sumpter.

“Our tradition for like a 4th of July and New Year’s we come here and just get a bunch of fireworks. We like the yard to be smoking when we finish so we always come here and get the best stuff. It doesn’t hurt the fact that it is air-conditioned here. All the fireworks stay dressed, so you don’t have any fireworks dudding out on you. So we always come here to Tates Fireworks,” said shopper Charles Wainwright.

Make sure to properly clean-up any fireworks that may be left behind.

