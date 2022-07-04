Heating up this week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

More showers and storms danced across our area for the holiday, but the rain should taper-off for most areas shortly after sunset. Hopefully, any fireworks events tonight will be able to go off without any issues. Tuesday, expect more of the same with scattered showers & storms and highs in the low 90s. Areas with rain will get a nice cool down, but it’ll remain very muggy. So, areas without much rain will have to deal with heat indices near 105 (which has prompted some heat alerts for parts of our area on Tuesday).

Wednesday, an upper-level ridge of High Pressure will begin to strengthen over our area, and it’ll be the dominant factor through at least Saturday. So, this means actual highs will reach the mid-upper 90s each day through the end of the week. However, dew points remaining in the 70s will make it feel like it’s as hot as 105-110 each afternoon (maybe even hotter by the end of the week).

This type of heat can make you sick, so make sure to practice heat safety. There will be a few showers to bring heat relief of Wednesday, but rain chances will dwindle to only isolated by Thursday and Friday. A few more are possible this weekend, but cooler & rainier weather is possible next week as a cold front may make it to our area. Stay tuned.

Tracking the Tropics

All is quiet for now in the Atlantic Basin, but what was Tropical Storm Bonnie in the Caribbean is now moving across the Pacific Ocean and thriving.

