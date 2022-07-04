Advertisement

Made in America: bill would require American flags to carry the label

By David Ade
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Made in America, a bipartisan group of senators say that should be stitched on American flags.

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), said, “When taxpayers dollars are involved the work should be done in the United States.”

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), said, “Only 50% of a flag has to be made in America. Right. That doesn’t make any sense.”

Brown and Scott are joined in cosponsoring the All-American Flag Act by Senators Susan Collins (R-Maine), and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.).

According to the lawmakers, the bipartisan legislation would require the federal government to only buy flags completely produced and manufactured in the United States.

Colin Grabow, from the Cato Institute, criticizes the bipartisan bill.

Grabow said, “I think that there’s some superficial appeal here. But if you dig a little bit deeper, you see that’s really misguided.”

Grabow also said the government should be more concerned about reducing cost, especially at a time when families are feeling the impact of rising gas and food prices.

He said, “If you pass this law, this means that flags are going to cost more. They cost more. That means more expenditures by the government. That means either higher taxes or they’ll have to cut spending for some other place to to produce these flags.

Companion legislation in the House is led by Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-IIl) and cosponsored by Rep. Shontel Brown (D-Ohio), Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio), and Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.).

