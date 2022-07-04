Car show held in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tons of classic and exotic cars cruised to the Lauderdale County Agri-Center as car lovers got to show off their hot rides.

The old school and new school car show made its way back to Meridian. Over 40 car lovers popped their hoods, revved up their engines, and fellowshipped with one another. The event organizer of the car show, James Petters said he wanted to bring the car community together while spreading positivity in the city.

“It’s definitely a positive vibe. I’m a fan of cars. Been failing cars for a long time, so being able to bring cars together and bring people together all in one is a fabulous thing for me. Just glad to be here. Glad to be able to do what I’m doing today. I appreciate everybody that supported us. A lot of people from out of town and in town supported this, so I just want to thank them all,” said event organizer James Petters.

James Petters said the car show will be held at Bonita Lakes next year.

