Advertisement

Car show held in Meridian

Tons of classic and exotic cars cruised to the Lauderdale County Agri-Center as car lovers got...
Tons of classic and exotic cars cruised to the Lauderdale County Agri-Center as car lovers got to show off their hot rides.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tons of classic and exotic cars cruised to the Lauderdale County Agri-Center as car lovers got to show off their hot rides.

The old school and new school car show made its way back to Meridian. Over 40 car lovers popped their hoods, revved up their engines, and fellowshipped with one another. The event organizer of the car show, James Petters said he wanted to bring the car community together while spreading positivity in the city.

“It’s definitely a positive vibe. I’m a fan of cars. Been failing cars for a long time, so being able to bring cars together and bring people together all in one is a fabulous thing for me. Just glad to be here. Glad to be able to do what I’m doing today. I appreciate everybody that supported us. A lot of people from out of town and in town supported this, so I just want to thank them all,” said event organizer James Petters.

James Petters said the car show will be held at Bonita Lakes next year.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daily Docket 3
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 29, 2022
(L) Josh Miller | (R) Dillon Heffker
Miss. sheriff says inmates planned filmed attack on deputies, threatened female guard
Lance Storz is in custody, facing several charges after a barricade situation Thursday in...
Mass shooting that killed 3 officers, police K-9 in Kentucky was planned, sheriff says
City of Meridian set to host Fourth of July Celebration
City of Meridian set to host Fourth of July Celebration
DoorDash murder victim family
24-year-old National Guard member shot, killed due to mistaken identity, family says

Latest News

Crimenet 07_04_22
Executive Director, Liz Wilson says goodbye to MCM-Meridian but leaves behind a legacy that no...
Frontline Responders: Liz Wilson’s MCM-Meridian legacy
Photos of Deputy Brad Johnson adorn a poster to honor the fallen hero.
Father of fallen Bibb County deputy remains proud of his son
Virginia resident Karen Spencer tries on some earrings at Ocean Springs Mercantile in downtown...
Tourists happy, business owners hopeful for good Fourth of July weekend