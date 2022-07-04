Sideline View with Dale McKee

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Stay tuned, as there very well might be two super conferences in college sports coming really soon to a college near you.

What brought this on?

The startling news in the world of sports on Friday was that USC and UCLA will leave the Pacific Athletic Conference and are heading smack into the heart of America to join the Big 10 Conference in 2024. This news topped the magnitude of 10 on the Ricker Scale. This strategic move by the longtime members of the PAC-12, who have been around since 1913, was a bigger shock to college sports than Oklahoma and Texas escaping to the Southeastern Conference last summer.

Now the rumors are hotter than a Mississippi summer as schools around the country are going to have to decide if they are going to be left behind in the brave new world of soon to be billion dollar TV deals, NIL and the transfer portal. All college athletic directors who want their football programs to be relevant better be ready to reach out for an invitation into one of those two conferences, ASAP.

The Big Ten and the SEC will both have 16 teams in the next couple of years, and all other conferences are now way behind those two conferences. The Big 10 brought in $690 million in revenue, with each school receiving over $46.1 million, while the SEC brought in $777.8 million of revenue, with each member institution receiving an average of $54.6 million. When USC and UCLA bring the Los Angeles and Southern California TV market to the Big 10, each school could earn over $100 million, according to news reports last week.

So the question is, could the Big 10 with these two additions eventually pass the SEC as the lead horse in college athletics as they expand their borders from the Atlantic to the Pacific? The SEC and the Big 10 could possibly have four more slots left in their conferences.

As I see it, Notre Dame, Stanford, Oregon and Washington would be natural additions to the Big 10 while the SEC have their pick of Clemson, Florida State, North Carolina, Duke, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech, to name a few. Lots of very good programs will be left behind. When Texas and Oklahoma bolted to the SEC, it caused all kind of movement as schools were scrambling for new landing spots. In our state Southern Mississippi, an original member of Conference USA 26 years ago, left for greener pastures in the Sun Belt Conference. The Eagles officially joined the Sun Belt on July 1.

The best way to keep up with the college scene today is to follow the money.

In other news, Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach’s contract was extended through 2025. Leach also received a bump in pay from $5 million to $5.5 million. The Bulldogs finished 7-6 last season, good enough for third place in the Western Division. The Dogs will open their season on September 3 by hosting Memphis.

Meridian native J’Mar Smith led Birmingham to the USFL football championship with a 33-30 win over the Philadelphia Stars in Canton, Ohio, Sunday night.

Former USM golfer Brice Wilkinson recently captured the 108th Mississippi State Amateur Championship in a sudden death playoff over Kyle Meeks at the Reunion Country Club in Madison. The three-foot putt to win the event earned him a spot in the PGA Tour’s Sanderson Farms Classic, Sept. 29-Oct.2, at the Jackson Country Club. Wilkinson graduated from USM in May and started law school at Mississippi College.

Fast Billy is back

Taylorsville’s Billy Hamilton is back in the majors. Hamilton signed with the Miami Marlins organization last week. The 31-year-old well-traveled speedster reported to Jacksonville, the Marlins’ triple-A team, last week but after one game was called up to the Marlins on July 1. In Sunday’s game Hamilton played right field and scored a run against Washington.

