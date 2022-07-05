Advertisement

Bonita Lakes Park Fourth of July festivities

By Ross McLeod
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian hosted its annual Fourth of July fireworks show at Bonita Lakes this evening. Tents, chairs, and tailgates were filled with people who were ready for a colorful display of the booming fireworks. People from all over the city came to enjoy the show, fair food, and quality time with their families while celebrating the birth of this nation.

“I think it’s absolutely beautiful and super important, I love this holiday and our nation’s birthday and I think that we can gather as a community, and it’s just wonderful,” said Collin Senten.

The festivities at Bonita Lake started at four, July fourth afternoon, and didn’t stop until the last firework was lit.

If you missed out this year, there will always be the opportunity to celebrate the next Fourth of July.

