Bradford Freeman, last surviving member of ‘Band of Brothers,’ dies at 97

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI) – On a day when the United States celebrated its independence, Mississippi mourned the passing of one her heroes.

Caledonia, Mississippi, resident Bradford Freeman joined the rest of his “Band of Brothers” on Sunday, July 3.

Freeman, a World War II veteran, was the last surviving member of Easy Company, 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment of the 101st Airborne Division – The Screaming Eagles.

The unit, made famous by the book and mini-series “Band of Brothers,” was instrumental in key battles in the European Theatre from the D-Day invasion to the Battle of the Bulge, and the liberation of the concentration camps.

Freeman participated in them all. In recent years, he was recognized locally, nationally, and even internationally for his service.

Bradford Freeman was 97 years old. Services have not been announced.

