City of Meridian Arrest Report July 5, 2022
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|CHRIS B MILLER
|1981
|1008 65TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|INDECENT EXPOSURE
|JOE E SPEARS JR
|1975
|4521 25TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|TRESPASSING
|JASSMUNN HAYNES
|1989
|1306 33RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|PETIT LARCENY
|JONATHON MERRITT
|2000
|506 FRONT ST EXT APT J4 MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
|THOMMY L WILEY III
|1994
|5224 VALLY ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING - WALMART
|LAKIME J JONES
|1988
|2100 41ST AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|TERRICA S DUNNIGAN
|1988
|2427 4TH AVE APT 6C MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|WILLIAM L MOULDS
|1977
|4025 KING RD MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|JONATHAN R DOLLARD
|1990
|2929 36TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|AVERY DAVIS JR
|1993
|200 23RD ST APT B139 MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|JARIKO Q CHANEY
|1982
|307 35TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|INDECENT EXPOSURE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from July 1, 2022 at 6:00 AM to July 5, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 9:32 PM on July 1, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3300 block of 28th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
At 8:18 AM on July 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 6500 block of North Hills Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 12:33 PM on July 3, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4500 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.
At 12:48 AM on July 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 6400 block of 5th Court. Entry was gained through a door.
At 6:34 AM on July 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 6300 block of Oakland Heights Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 11:49 AM on July 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3200 block of Druid Circle. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 43 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 6:32 PM on July 1, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4100 block of South Street. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 9:53 PM on July 3, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Manning Street. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 5:33 PM on July 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4700 block of Paulding Street. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.