City of Meridian Arrest Report July 5, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
CHRIS B MILLER19811008 65TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSINDECENT EXPOSURE
JOE E SPEARS JR19754521 25TH ST MERIDIAN, MSTRESPASSING
JASSMUNN HAYNES19891306 33RD AVE MERIDIAN, MSPETIT LARCENY
JONATHON MERRITT2000506 FRONT ST EXT APT J4 MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
THOMMY L WILEY III19945224 VALLY ST MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING - WALMART
LAKIME J JONES19882100 41ST AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
TERRICA S DUNNIGAN19882427 4TH AVE APT 6C MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
WILLIAM L MOULDS19774025 KING RD MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
JONATHAN R DOLLARD19902929 36TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
AVERY DAVIS JR1993200 23RD ST APT B139 MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
JARIKO Q CHANEY1982307 35TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSINDECENT EXPOSURE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from July 1, 2022 at 6:00 AM to July 5, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 9:32 PM on July 1, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3300 block of 28th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
At 8:18 AM on July 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 6500 block of North Hills Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 12:33 PM on July 3, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4500 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.
At 12:48 AM on July 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 6400 block of 5th Court. Entry was gained through a door.
At 6:34 AM on July 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 6300 block of Oakland Heights Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 11:49 AM on July 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3200 block of Druid Circle. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 43 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 6:32 PM on July 1, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4100 block of South Street. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 9:53 PM on July 3, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Manning Street. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 5:33 PM on July 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4700 block of Paulding Street. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

