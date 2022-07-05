City of Meridian Arrest Report July 5, 2022

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 9:32 PM on July 1, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3300 block of 28th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.

At 8:18 AM on July 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 6500 block of North Hills Street. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 12:33 PM on July 3, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4500 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.

At 12:48 AM on July 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 6400 block of 5th Court. Entry was gained through a door.

At 6:34 AM on July 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 6300 block of Oakland Heights Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 11:49 AM on July 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3200 block of Druid Circle. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 43 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 6:32 PM on July 1, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4100 block of South Street. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 9:53 PM on July 3, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Manning Street. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 5:33 PM on July 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4700 block of Paulding Street. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.