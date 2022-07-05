Advertisement

Correctional employee charged with having contraband

Anasthasia Nicole Edwards
Anasthasia Nicole Edwards(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department)
By Tom Williams
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A woman has been arrested for allegedly trying to bring contraband into the East Mississippi Correctional Facility.

Anasthasia Nicole Edwards, 29, is accused of trying to smuggle more than 10 ounces of marijuana into the prison at Lost Gap.

She is charged with one count of contraband in a correctional facility.

“Just like others before her, this case will be presented to a grand jury,” Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said. “If indicted, we will continue on and she will have the opportunity to hopefully spend some time in prison herself.”

Edwards’ bond was set at $10,000 and she has already bonded out of jail.

