Crimenet 07_04_22

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Andre Strong, Jr.

Strong is a 30-year-old black male who stands approximately 5′ 5″ in height, weighing 140 pounds.

He is wanted on a warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County where he has been charged with trafficking a controlled substance.

If you know where Strong can be found, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

