Grace Lotelle Chisolm

Grace Lotelle Chisolm
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Mrs. Grace Lotelle Chisolm, 82, passed away Friday, July 1, 2022, at Anderson Regional Medical Center.  A celebration of life gathering will be held Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 10:00 am, at Webb & Stephens Funeral Home – North on Highway 39.

Mrs. Chisolm is survived by her children Tracy Sullivan, Stacie Scarbrough (William), and Patrick Sullivan; 5 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Woodrow and Dessie Chisolm and a sister Ann Abate.

Lotelle was a long-time insurance agent for Mutual Savings, and she loved her children dearly.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a charity of your choice.

