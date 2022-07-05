Mrs. Grace Lotelle Chisolm, 82, passed away Friday, July 1, 2022, at Anderson Regional Medical Center. A celebration of life gathering will be held Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 10:00 am, at Webb & Stephens Funeral Home – North on Highway 39.

Mrs. Chisolm is survived by her children Tracy Sullivan, Stacie Scarbrough (William), and Patrick Sullivan; 5 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Woodrow and Dessie Chisolm and a sister Ann Abate.

Lotelle was a long-time insurance agent for Mutual Savings, and she loved her children dearly.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a charity of your choice.

