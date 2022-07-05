Advertisement

Judge set to hear challenge of Mississippi abortion law

A judge is considering a lawsuit filed by Mississippi’s only abortion clinic, which is trying to remain open by blocking a law that would ban most abortions in the state.
(Source: Wolfgang Moroder / CC BY-SA 3.0 via MGN)
By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A judge is considering a lawsuit filed by Mississippi’s only abortion clinic, which is trying to remain open by blocking a law that would ban most abortions in the state.

The Jackson Women’s Health Organization sought a temporary restraining order that would allow it to remain open, at least while the lawsuit remains in court.

A hearing was set for Tuesday.

A law to restrict abortions in Mississippi is set to take effect on Thursday.

The closely watched lawsuit is part of a flurry of activity that has occurred nationwide since the Supreme Court ruled.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Bryant will lead the Mississippi delegation at the GOP convention in Tampa next week.
‘It doesn’t look good’: At 3-year mark, more questions than answers in Mississippi welfare fraud scandal
City of Meridian set to host Fourth of July Celebration
City of Meridian set to host Fourth of July Celebration
Foye Wade Davis
Family offers $5,000 reward in disappearance of missing Mississippi man
University of Alabama implodes Tutwiler Hall on 4th of July
Tons of classic and exotic cars cruised to the Lauderdale County Agri-Center as car lovers got...
Car show held in Meridian

Latest News

Mississippi new laws: Tax cut, teacher pay raise, state song
Lawmakers vote to cap insulin costs
Mississippi county to pay $2.75M in diabetic inmate’s death
How Mississippians are celebrating Juneteenth weekend
How Mississippians are celebrating Juneteenth weekend
(Source: MGN)
Tunica school district on path back to local control