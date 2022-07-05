Meridian All Stars receive special recognition at the Meridian City Council meeting

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian City Council members Tuesday showed their appreciation for the Meridian 9 & Under All-Stars, who won the state tournament earlier this summer.

After bringing home the title of state champions, the Meridian All-Stars are not finished yet. The team will be competing in Hot Springs, Arkansas, for the Southwest Regional title.

The city council gave each team member the opportunity to come to the podium and introduce themselves to the council. Each player gave their name, the position they play and their school.

The council members said they’re excited to have a team from the city they represent make their names known outside the city.

