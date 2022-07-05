Advertisement

Meridian All Stars receive special recognition at the Meridian City Council meeting

By Ross McLeod
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian City Council members Tuesday showed their appreciation for the Meridian 9 & Under All-Stars, who won the state tournament earlier this summer.

After bringing home the title of state champions, the Meridian All-Stars are not finished yet. The team will be competing in Hot Springs, Arkansas, for the Southwest Regional title.

The city council gave each team member the opportunity to come to the podium and introduce themselves to the council. Each player gave their name, the position they play and their school.

The council members said they’re excited to have a team from the city they represent make their names known outside the city.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Bryant will lead the Mississippi delegation at the GOP convention in Tampa next week.
‘It doesn’t look good’: At 3-year mark, more questions than answers in Mississippi welfare fraud scandal
City of Meridian set to host Fourth of July Celebration
City of Meridian set to host Fourth of July Celebration
Foye Wade Davis
Family offers $5,000 reward in disappearance of missing Mississippi man
University of Alabama implodes Tutwiler Hall on 4th of July
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report July 1, 2022

Latest News

Meridian City Council meeting
Meridian City Council approves $1.25 million loan for Cochran Center
Meridian City Council approves 1.25 million dollar loan for Frank Cochran Center
Meridian City Council approves 1.25 million dollar loan for Frank Cochran Center
Meridian All Stars receive special recognition at the Meridian City Council meeting
Meridian All Stars receive special recognition at the Meridian City Council meeting
RECONCILIATION WEEK BEGINS IN MERIDIAN