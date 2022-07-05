Meridian City Council approves $1.25 million loan for Cochran Center

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian City Council met Tuesday with many topics on the docket, but one decision has been on the council’s mind for months. Council members approved a capital improvement loan for the Frank Cochran Center.

The building has been in dire need of repairs ever since it was damaged in a fire in 2019. The council approved a loan hoping that this is going to help renovate the building and improve the community surrounding it. The council said it believes that Meridian is improving and is doing the things necessary to make sure the city moves in the right direction.

“One of the things we voted on was a CAP loan for the Frank Cochran Center. It is like $1.25 million and that’s for pretty much revitalizing Frank Cochran Center and also help with Highland Park,” said City Council President Dwayne Davis

The renovation for the Frank Cochran Center will be completed in four different stages.

