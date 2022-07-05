Advertisement

Miller family turns tragedy into a week’s worth of reconciliation

It has been 19 years since the tragic event at Lockheed Martin(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It has been almost 19 years since a gunman at the Lockheed Martin plant shot 14 of his co-workers, killing six of them, before committing suicide.

Instead of holding contempt for what happened, one of the families who had a loved one killed that day, has turned that tragedy into a week of remembrance, celebration and doing good deeds.

The annual Reconciliation Week kicked off Tuesday morning with the Lemonade Day press conference, which featured students who received the Reverend Charlie J. Miller Memorial Scholarships and representatives from the Carter Foundation.

“We want to remember with purpose,” said Stacey Miller, chair of the Reconciliation Week Celebration Committee. “Our purpose is to bring unity to our community by inspiring them to love one another around things that are positive.”

A memorial luncheon will take place Wednesday, followed by the Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast Friday, a Reconciliation Run and Parade Saturday and a Reconciliation Service Sunday featuring local pastors.

Here are the details for the remainder of Reconciliation Week:
Wednesday, 7/6 – Rev. Charlie J. Miller Memorial Luncheon, 11:45 a.m. at Union Station
Speaker – Jarvis Towner, Pastor of Evangelist Christian Church;
Register online at celebraterw@att.net
Friday, 7/8 – Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast, 6:45 a.m. at Meridian City Hall, 3rd Floor. Prayers offered by local pastors and panel discussion on reconciliation. Donations accepted at the door; Register online celebraterw@att.net.
Saturday, 7/9 - Memorial Motorcycle Parade led by the Queen City Cruisers from Lockheed (11:00 a.m. assembly) through Downtown Meridian to Forest Lawn Cemetery
Sunday, 7/10 - Reconciliation Sunday - local pastors are encouraged to lead congregations in prayer for reconciliation

