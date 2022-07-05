Advertisement

Mr. Thomas Leland Davis, Jr.

Thomas Leland Davis, Jr.
Thomas Leland Davis, Jr.
Thomas Leland Davis, Jr.(Robert Barham Family Funeral Home)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Funeral services for Dr. Thomas Leland Davis, Jr. will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022, with the Reverend Dr. Raymon Leake officiating. Private Family Interment will be held at Green Valley Cemetery in Jasper County. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Dr. Davis, age 88, of Meridian, passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

The eldest of eight children, Dr. Davis was born in Prentiss County and graduated from Calhoun City High School in 1952. Following an outstanding prep football career, Dr. Davis played under the direction of the legendary coach Bob “Bull” Sullivan at East Mississippi Junior College. Dr. Davis received his undergraduate degree from Mississippi College. He later earned a master’s degree from the University of Southern Mississippi and his doctorate in educational administration from Mississippi State University.

A member of the Mississippi Association of Coaches Hall of Fame, Dr. Davis spent two decades teaching and coaching in the high school ranks, including in-state stops in Pachuta, Meridian, Heidelberg and Columbia along with an out-of-state stint in suburban St. Louis, Missouri. He also coached collegiately at Louisiana College prior to joining Holmes Community College in 1971 as director of athletics and head football coach. After receiving his terminal degree, Dr. Davis moved into college administration at Holmes.

Dr. Davis’ 14-year tenure as president of East Mississippi Community College was highlighted by tremendous enrollment growth, the addition of much-needed facilities on both the Scooba and Mayhew campuses, as well as the creation of new campus programs and activities. For a number of years under his leadership, EMCC was one of the nation’s fastest-growing community colleges while expanding from just over 1,000 students in 1990 when Dr. Davis took the helm to 4,000 students enrolled at the time of his retirement in 2004. For his administrative efforts, the 2002 EMCC Sports Hall of Fame inductee was named the college’s Distinguished Service Award recipient and Alumnus of the Year in 2004.

Active in church work as a deacon, lay minister, and Sunday school teacher, Davis is survived by the former Rita Chatham of Rose Hill and two sons, Thomas L. Davis III (Sarah) and Jonathan E. Davis; three sisters; two brothers; and numerous other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, and one sister.

In lieu of flowers, the family of Dr. Davis asks that memorial contributions in memory of Dr. Davis be made to the Chapel in the Pines c/o East Mississippi Community College Development Foundation (P.O. Box 158, Scooba, Mississippi 39358); and/or to the Tommy Davis Sunday School Class c/o First Baptist Church Meridian (701 26th Avenue, Meridian, Mississippi 39301).

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Honorary Pallbearers will be the members of the Tommy Davis Sunday School Class and Mike Covert.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 12:45 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

