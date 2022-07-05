Services for Mr. William “Bill” Norcross, of Union, will be held 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at Milling Funeral Chapel. Burial will be held at Union City Cemetery. Bro. Bill Boykin will be officiating.

Visitation will be held 2:00-3:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 5 at Milling Funeral Chapel.

Mr. William, 74, passed away July 2, 2022 at his residence.

Survivors:

Wife: Kathryn O. Norcross of Union

1 Daughter: Dana Lawson (David) of Kewanne

1 Son: Sean Norcross of Meridian

1 Granddaughter: Lauren Lawson

1 Grand-furbaby: Kane

1 Brother: Walter Norcross (Maurine) of South Carolina

He is also survived by numerous cousins and extended family.

Mr. Bill retired from the U.S. Navy after serving 22 years. He then went to work at ECCC as an automotive instructor for 24 years. Bill’s passion in life was caring for all animals.

Mr. Norcross is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Emma Norcross

Milling Funeral HomePO Box 119Union, MS 39365601.774.5779 voice601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

www.millingfuneralhome.net