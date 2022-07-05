Advertisement

Mrs. Louise Scott Foley

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) Mrs. Louise Scott Foley, age 94, of Meridian passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at her residence. In accordance with Mrs. Foley’s wishes, there will be no memorial service. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

She is survived by her daughters, Susan Copeland (Benny) and Sylvia Ulmer (John); 10 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and numerous other family members and friends.

Mrs. Foley was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. James Foley.

The family requests memorial contributions in memory of Mrs. Foley be made to Andrew Chapel Church (9203 Hillview Drive, Meridian, MS 39305).

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721-

