Funeral services for Mrs. Sheila Chesney will be held Thursday at 11am at Oak Ridge Church of God. Rev. Daniel Richardson and Mr. Braxton Miley will be officiating, Webb and Stephens Funeral Home of Union is honored to serve the Chesney family during this difficult time.

Mrs. Chesney, 68, of Decatur, passed away Monday.

She will be remembered as a Godly woman who loved her God, her family and her church. Mrs. Chesney was a member of Oak Ridge Church of God. She always seemed to have a smile of her face even during her illness. She will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

She is survived by her husband Lavell Chesney; son Michael Chesney (Cindy); grandchildren Alyssa Kelly (Cameron), Austin Shaw (Tyler), Alex Chesney, Peyton Chesney; great grandchildren Cade Kelly and Kinsley Shaw.

Mrs. Chesney was preceded in death by her parents James Ladd and Wilma Sistrunk Ladd; brothers Charles Wayne Ladd and James Michael Ladd.

The family will receive friends from 9am to 11am at the church.

