A Celebration of Life for Nadine Smith Jordan Ball will be Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 2:00 pm, at Collinsville First Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Collinsville First Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12 to 2 pm at the church. Rev. Hal Bates and Dr. Keith Cochran will be officiating. Mrs. Ball, 79, passed away at her sister’s residence surrounded by her family. Webb & Stephens Funeral Home - North is honored to be handling her arrangements.

Mrs. Ball served for a long time, as the secretary for Collinsville First Baptist Church. First, and foremost, she loved her Lord, and loved others, like Jesus. She was an avid quilter. She loved her family and friends dearly, and supporting anything that her grandchildren were involved in. She was also a big sports fan, especially softball and baseball.

She is survived by her husband Louiedean Ball; her children Roger Jordan (Belinda), Amy Jones (Terry), and Felecia Ball; her grandchildren Rankin Eason (Cordera), Brelanne Brown (Marshall), Payne Jordan, Jeremy Jones (Chandee), and Heather Coble (Matt); great grandchildren Mabry Eason, Marley Eason, Monroe Brown, Madden Eason, Madrid Eason, Maysen Jones, Kash Coble, Sawyer Jones, Adler Jones, and Hattie Coble; her siblings Carol Dallas, Larry Smith, Linda Miles, Cathy Williams, Curtis Smith, and Patsy Smith along with numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her first husband John Roy (Bud) Jordan; her parents Earl and Evelyn Smith and a sister Vivian Smith.

Pallbearers will be Payne Jordan, Jeremy Jones, Cordera Eason, Marshall Brown, Josh Smith, Lane Miles, Caleb Smith, and Cody Williams.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the West Lauderdale Youth Association.

