New business bringing sweet treats to Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Sweet lovers now have a new place to buy their favorite treats as Bakery 900 officially opened its doors over the weekend. The new shop is located at 900 23rd Avenue, in the former Saxon’s location.

The owner, Adie Fields, said this has been her dream, to turn her passion for baking into a one-of-a-kind business in Meridian.

“I just can’t even tell you how appreciative I am to my family. My husband is a rock star and he’s a lineman. He gets up with me every morning to help me bake, help me frost and throw ideas at me. My aunt moved here from Kansas to help me achieve this dream, and so it’s not just my dream, but it’s our family. We want to be able to serve the needs of Meridian the way they should be served,” said Fields.

Among the bakery’s offerings are gourmet cinnamon rolls, fresh loaves of bread, fresh fruit pop tarts, biscuits and croissants.

“Freshly baked bread is amazing. There’s not anywhere else in the city that you can get fresh bread without preservatives, and so you know we want to be as natural as we can. Everything is made from scratch in the morning that I get here. Fresh bread is one of those things. It has a shorter shelf life, but it’s best. They taste better in the long run. It’s cheaper and there’s nothing that’s harmful in it,” said Fields.

Fields said she would like to incorporate fresh soup dishes into her menu in the future. Bakery 900 is open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

