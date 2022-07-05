Advertisement

New business bringing sweet treats to Meridian

Bakery 900 officially opened in Meridian over the weekend.
Bakery 900 officially opened in Meridian over the weekend.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Sweet lovers now have a new place to buy their favorite treats as Bakery 900 officially opened its doors over the weekend. The new shop is located at 900 23rd Avenue, in the former Saxon’s location.

The owner, Adie Fields, said this has been her dream, to turn her passion for baking into a one-of-a-kind business in Meridian.

“I just can’t even tell you how appreciative I am to my family. My husband is a rock star and he’s a lineman. He gets up with me every morning to help me bake, help me frost and throw ideas at me. My aunt moved here from Kansas to help me achieve this dream, and so it’s not just my dream, but it’s our family. We want to be able to serve the needs of Meridian the way they should be served,” said Fields.

Among the bakery’s offerings are gourmet cinnamon rolls, fresh loaves of bread, fresh fruit pop tarts, biscuits and croissants.

“Freshly baked bread is amazing. There’s not anywhere else in the city that you can get fresh bread without preservatives, and so you know we want to be as natural as we can. Everything is made from scratch in the morning that I get here. Fresh bread is one of those things. It has a shorter shelf life, but it’s best. They taste better in the long run. It’s cheaper and there’s nothing that’s harmful in it,” said Fields.

Fields said she would like to incorporate fresh soup dishes into her menu in the future. Bakery 900 is open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Bryant will lead the Mississippi delegation at the GOP convention in Tampa next week.
‘It doesn’t look good’: At 3-year mark, more questions than answers in Mississippi welfare fraud scandal
City of Meridian set to host Fourth of July Celebration
City of Meridian set to host Fourth of July Celebration
Foye Wade Davis
Family offers $5,000 reward in disappearance of missing Mississippi man
University of Alabama implodes Tutwiler Hall on 4th of July
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report July 1, 2022

Latest News

A security officer walks past the front of the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic in...
Judge won’t block law banning most Mississippi abortions
Experts recommend to freeze your child’s credit
With fraud on the rise, experts suggest freezing your child’s credit
The 72nd Choctaw Indian Fair will begin July 13 with opening ceremonies starting at 6 p.m. and...
Thirteen compete for Choctaw Princess title
Heat indices near 115 degrees
We are under a Heat Advisory