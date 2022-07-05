Thirteen compete for Choctaw Princess title

• Destiny Hope Lewis, the 18-year-old daughter of Melinda and Truman Lewis, Jr., is from the Standing Pine Community. She plans to attend East Central Community College this fall. Destiny is sponsored by the Standing Pine Development Club.

• Charlita Pauline Leila Gibson, the 18-year-old daughter of Melinda Gibson and the late Leland Gibson, is from the Pearl River Community. In the fall, Charlita plans to attend East Central Community College. She is sponsored by the Gaming Properties of Pearl River Resort.

• Tayla Raelyn Willis, the 16-year-old daughter of Stacy Dixon and Satchell Willis and Mercedes Cotton, is from the Pearl River Community. She will attend Choctaw Central High School in the fall. Tayla is sponsored by the Choctaw Residential Center.

• Cadence Raine Nickey, the 18-year-old daughter of Eric Nickey and Georgianna McMillan, is from the Tucker Community. She plans to attend Mississippi State University in the fall. Cadence is sponsored by the Tucker Development Club.

• Miley Fecik Billie, the 16-year-old daughter of Bryan and Latika Billie, is from the Red Water Community. Miley will attend Leake Academy in the fall. She is sponsored by the Red Water Development Club.

• Catherine Josslyn Jim, the 17-year-old daughter of Valerie Thomas and granddaughter of Jesse and Velma Thomas, is from the Conehatta Community. She will attend Choctaw Central High School in the fall. Catherine is sponsored by the Choctaw Health Center Employees Association.

• Kyla Kierston Farmer, the 17-year-old daughter of Brent and Durnene Farmer, is from the Conehatta Community. She plans to attend Copiah-Lincoln Community College in the fall. Kyla is sponsored by the Department of Schools.

• Natayah Marie Anderson, the 17-year-old daughter of Nashima Anderson, is from the Pearl River Community. Natayah will attend Choctaw Central High School in the fall. She is sponsored by the Bok Homa Casino.

• Jordan Shawnette Mack, the 17-year-old daughter of Vertina John-Harris and Geno Mack, is from the Conehatta Community. Jordan plans to attend the University of Mississippi in the fall. She is sponsored by the Conehatta Development Club.

• Melanian Nicole Jimmie, the 19-year-old daughter of Melinda Ben and the late Damian Jimmie, is from the Pearl River Community. She plans to attend Xavier University of Louisiana in the fall. Melanian is sponsored by the Pearl River Development Club.

• Taina Deanne Thompson, the 18-year-old daughter of Kathleen Phillips and Cecil Thompson, is from the Crystal Ridge Community. Taina plans to attend East Central Community College in the fall. She is sponsored by the Crystal Ridge Development Club.

• Malaka Rae Morris, the 17-year-old daughter of Michael and Demetria Morris, is from the Bogue Chitto Community. She will attend Choctaw Central High School in the fall. Malaka is sponsored by the Bogue Chitto Development Club.

• Beverly Dawn Billy, the 17-year-old daughter of Melinda Wallace and Ashley Billy, is from the Bogue Chitto Community. Beverly plans to attend the University of Southern Mississippi in the fall. She is sponsored by the Non-Gaming Properties of Pearl River Resort.