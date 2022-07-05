Advertisement

Total Pain Care team of the week: 8U All Stars Softball team

By Shahji Adam
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the 8U All Stars Softball team.

The team went undefeated over three weekends, three tournaments, and 18 games. In those 18 games, they scored 257 runs and outscored opponents 257-72.

Congratulations to 8U All Star Softball for being our Total Pain Care team of the week.

