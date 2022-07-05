Total Pain Care team of the week: 8U All Stars Softball team

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the 8U All Stars Softball team.

The team went undefeated over three weekends, three tournaments, and 18 games. In those 18 games, they scored 257 runs and outscored opponents 257-72.

Congratulations to 8U All Star Softball for being our Total Pain Care team of the week.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.