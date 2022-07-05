We are under a Heat Advisory Tuesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Neshoba, Kemper, and Sumter county are all under a Heat Advisory that will last through Saturday. It is likely that that the rest of the viewing area will be added to the advisory in the days to come.

Today we are also expecting scattered thunderstorms in the area. Showers can be expected near Lauderdale County as early as 11AM.

The rest of the viewing area is looking at rain headed into lunch time. You will need to pack your rain gear and water bottle as you head out the door.

