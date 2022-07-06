$8.6 million bid approved for Neshoba County Schools

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - An $8.6 million bid was approved by the Neshoba County School Board to complete two separate renovation projects.

The three-phase plan will include a new physical education gym and two classrooms for the middle school. Neshoba County School Superintendent Dr. Lundy Brantley said $5 million will go to J & J Contractors of Philadelphia for renovation work which includes new heating, ventilation and air conditioning for the kindergarten buildings. The remaining $3.6 million will go toward the construction phase.

“You know, we’ve been transforming this campus since about 2016. The bond issue passed, and ever since the bond issue, we got the new high school, we built the stadium, we built the cafeteria and we’ve done a lot of different renovations. This just adds to it and it’s great for our kids. It’s great for our staff and it’s great for our community to see this progress with our campus. We’re always trying to improve in everything that we do, whether it’s academics, whether it’s our extracurriculars, or it’s in our facilities,” said Dr. Brantley.

The ESSER funds are part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act passed by Congress. Dr. Brantley said the projects are expected to be completed in December of 2023.

