First Alert: Dangerous Heat is expected the rest of the week

We are moving out of the extremely rainy pattern, and we’re moving into more of a dangerous heat pattern. An upper-level ridge of High Pressure will sit dominate our region...leading to above average temps in the mid-upper 90s through the end of the week. What will make it worse is that there’s an abundance of moisture in the air, so dew points are well into the 70s. This leads to a thick & tropical feel to the air (truly air you can wear) which is very uncomfortable. When you add high dew points with high temps well into the 90s, that lead to dangerou heat index values.

Remember, the heat index is what it “feels like” outside when the temps and dew points are both factored in. So, our weather conditions will result in heat index values ranging from 103-110 each day in our area. There is a chance that the heat indices could climb over 110 in some areas, but it’s all dangerous for our bodies because you can overheat if you’re not careful. So, make sure to practice heat safety: https://www.weather.gov/grb/heat

There will be some rain relief each afternoon, but it’ll be hard to find for most areas. Wednesday, we’ll have a few more showers and storms compared to the lack of rain we’re expectin on Thursday and Friday. The upper-level ridge of High Pressure will move farther west starting this weekend, and it’ll help temps go down while rain chances slightly increase as a cold front moves into the area.

Tracking the Tropics

All is quiet for now.

