High dew points are leading to the oppressive feel outside

It’s very muggy outside with dew points well within the 70s. Dew points this high make it feel very uncomfortable because the air is filled with moisture. Some refer to the air as “thick,” or better yet “air you can wear.” Aside from being uncomfortable, when it’s hot (90s) AND very muggy...it’s hard for your body to cool off because your sweat can’t evaporate. So, in a sense, you can overheat and suffer from heat illnesses if you’re not extra careful.

The rest of this week, our weather will remain very muggy and hot. So, each day, heat index values could reach over 105 degrees through at least Saturday. Make sure to practice heat safety so that you don’t suffer from Heat exhaustion or Heat stroke: https://www.weather.gov/safety/heat-illness .

An upper-level ridge of High pressure is sitting over our region, and it’s suppressing widespread rain development. However, daily isolated showers are expected. If you catch one, it’ll help bring some brief relief from the heat. The pattern shifts by Sunday as the upper High moves west...allowing for a surfact cold front to move into our area. It’ll increase rain chances, and it’ll be a little cooler & a bit less humid once we get behind the front.

So, expect a return to seasonable low 90s by Sunday into the start of next week.

Tracking the Tropics

All is quiet for now.

