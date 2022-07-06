High Temperatures Remain Above Average

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Hump Day. We are halfway through the week, and today we are dealing with less rain showers. A spotty shower cannot be ruled out over the next few days with plenty of moisture and clouds in the area.

We are also currently under a Heat Advisory for Neshoba, Kemper, Newton, Lauderdale, and Sumter county. Our high temperatures for today will be near the mid-90s, with an overnight low in the mid 70s. High temperatures will continue to ramp up as we headed into the latter part of the week. Above average temperatures are expected, and feeling even warming when the moisture in the air is factored in.

Stay safe in the heat and remember to check your backseats before your vehicles.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.