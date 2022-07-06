Advertisement

High Temperatures Remain Above Average

By Avaionia Smith
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Hump Day. We are halfway through the week, and today we are dealing with less rain showers. A spotty shower cannot be ruled out over the next few days with plenty of moisture and clouds in the area.

We are also currently under a Heat Advisory for Neshoba, Kemper, Newton, Lauderdale, and Sumter county. Our high temperatures for today will be near the mid-90s, with an overnight low in the mid 70s. High temperatures will continue to ramp up as we headed into the latter part of the week. Above average temperatures are expected, and feeling even warming when the moisture in the air is factored in.

Stay safe in the heat and remember to check your backseats before your vehicles.

Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - July 6th, 2022
Weather - July 5, 2022
Practice Heat Safety
First Alert: Dangerous Heat is expected the rest of the week
Heat indices near 115 degrees
We are under a Heat Advisory